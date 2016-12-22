National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

2016 Year in Review: Trump’s election brings new American reality

By — Dec 22 2016

james moore

The election of Donald Trump was, without question, the most important global event to happen in 2016. But it would be a monumental error for Canada’s political, business and public policy leaders to treat the election as just a uniquely ugly campaign with a surprise outcome that can be looked past. It was a historic event that should shift everyone’s thinking about the forces of resentment that resulted in the outcome, and what it means for the years ahead. This isn’t the first time a tectonic shift in thinking was forced upon us.

