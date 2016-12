Alex Trebek honors ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant who died from cancer after her winning streak comes to an end

“Jeopardy!” contestant Cindy Stowell’s six-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night.

Stowell, who was battling Stage 4 colon cancer while taping the show and died before her episodes aired, pledged to donate her prize — which cashed in at more than $100,000 — to the Cancer Center Research Institute.