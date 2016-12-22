Bernier, Tory leadership field mum on Emery pot arrest and charges

Bernier has welcomed ‘Prince of Pot”s endorsement and encouraged his network to donate.

Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier has welcomed pot activist Marc Emery’s support of his campaign, but has avoided commenting on his recent arrest and drug trafficking charges — as have Bernier’s leadership rivals.

Emery, nicknamed the “Prince of Pot” for his once-thriving mail order cannabis seed business, was arrested with nine others last Friday in Montreal in a police raid of his Cannabis Culture marijuana shops. He’d opened six new locations the day before, according to CBC, and was subsequently charged with drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy.

iPolitics asked Bernier’s campaign twice this week whether he could provide a comment on Emery’s arrest. On Monday, his campaign said he was flying. On Tuesday, his campaign said he was unavailable.