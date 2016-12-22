Current MP, former Alberta cabinet minister among those advising Kevin O’Leary on potential leadership

Canadian businessman Kevin O'Leary speaks during the Conservative Party of Canada convention in Vancouver, Friday, May 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A current MP and former Alberta cabinet minister are among those advising businessman and reality TV personality Kevin O’Leary on whether to launch a Conservative leadership bid, according to a member of his “exploratory committee.”

O’Leary has not formally entered the race, but is asking strategists and politicians to help him gauge support in the party. The full list of people on the committee will be announced Friday morning, one of its members told the Post.

Guy Lauzon, an Ontario MP since 2004, is on that list. So is Ken Hughes, an Alberta cabinet minister from 2012 to 2014, who also served as an MP under Brian Mulroney.

Another member is Todd Halpern, who runs a wine importing business and serves as vice-chairman of the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation, in charge of its fundraising campaigns.