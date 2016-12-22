Federal opposition asks Elections Canada to investigate cash-for-access allegations

Federal opposition parties have asked Elections Canada to investigate allegations that members of Canada’s Chinese community have been requested to pay as much as $5,000 to attend fundraising dinners with the Prime Minister – amounts that exceed federal contribution limits.

Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose and Alexandre Boulerice, the ethics critic for the NDP, both contacted the federal elections agency on Thursday after The Globe and Mail reported that business people have been solicited to hand over the large sums to attend an event with Justin Trudeau.

“The more we hear about these cash-for-access fundraisers, the more concerning they become. This now goes beyond asking questions in the House or having the Ethics and Lobbying Commissioners look into it,” Ms. Ambrose said. “The commissioner of Canada Elections needs to look into these claims as soon as possible and Prime Minister Trudeau must stop these cash-for-access schemes, which have brought his office into disrepute.”