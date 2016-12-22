‘Houseboy’ dishes dirt on Zsa Zsa Gabor’s marriage

A former “houseboy” for the late Zsa Zsa Gabor and her husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt claims the couple led completely separate lives — and that the glamorous actress was so mean she was even banned from Rodeo Drive’s designer stores for returning worn outfits.

Aaron Tonken says he lived in the couple’s guest house while working for them for a year in the late ’90s, and that Gabor and Anhalt’s relationship was more partnership than romance.

“They had separate lives,” Tonken said. “He drove a beat-up Buick station wagon and she drove a Bentley. They slept in separate beds. It was not a normal relationship.”