How the media blew 2016’s biggest story

Looking back on 2016, one media story stands out above all the rest.

It’s how we in the media spectacularly blew the call on the biggest political story of the year — the U.S. presidential election race, where, to the shock of almost our entire industry, Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

The first instinct of any pundit caught with his (or her) prediction pants down is to blame the pollsters.

But the polls were reasonably accurate by the end.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report, which compiled the final U.S. presidential election race numbers, reports Clinton won the popular vote by 2.1% over Trump, or by 2,864,974 votes. (Clinton amassed 65,844,610 votes nationwide, compared to 62,979,636 for Trump.)