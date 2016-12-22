Katie Couric returning to ‘Today’ show as guest host in January

New Year, old gig.

Katie Couric is set to return to her former stomping grounds as a guest co-host on the “Today” show for the first week of 2017, The Los Angeles Times reports.

The 59-year-old anchor will serve as the fill-in for current host Savannah Guthrie, who is on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child earlier this month.

Couric, who hosted “Today” from 1991 to 2006, will join her longtime co-anchor Matt Lauer for the week’s five shows, beginning on Jan. 2, according to the newspaper.