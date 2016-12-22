Kinder Morgan trade-offs are ‘fundamental betrayal’

I have many questions about the decision the Trudeau Government has made on the Kinder Morgan pipeline. Many questions that have not been answered. They are questions that will haunt us long into the future if this project is allowed to proceed.

When Prime Minister Trudeau made his announcement that he would approve the Kinder Morgan pipeline, I was struck but his certainty that this pipeline was absolutely safe. He said: “If I thought this project was unsafe for the B.C. coast, I would reject it.”

How could he say that? How can he not know that hundreds of scientists have looked at this project and said that it isn’t safe? Not for the water and certainly not for the climate. The assessment that we had done by experts showed more than a 70 per cent chance of a serious spill in the next 50 years. Officials in Washington State have expressed serious concerns about Canada’s inability to respond to a spill, even with the new commitments made by our Prime Minister. This is a drastic contradiction.