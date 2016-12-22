Melbourne Christmas Day ‘terror attack’ foiled, say Australia police

Australian police say they have foiled a terror attack planned for Melbourne on Christmas Day.
Five men were arrested in early-morning raids on Friday, Victoria Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton said.
Mr Ashton said the threat involved “use of explosives” and other weapons including “knives or a firearm”.
The threat was to prominent city locations including Flinders St Station, Federation Square and St Paul’s Cathedral, he said.
Mr Ashton said there was no longer a threat the public.
“We don’t have any threat over and above that threat that we’ve currently neutralised,” he said at a press conference.