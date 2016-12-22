Mike Harris joins O’Leary team

Former Ontario premier Mike Harris is acting as a “mentor” to Kevin O’Leary as he considers taking a run at the Conservative leadership, the Sun has learned.

On Friday morning, a full exploratory committee will be officially announced along with a website to gauge O’Leary’s support. Harris will be on that committee, along with former Senator Marjory Lebreton, an influential voice in Conservative circles.

The committee will be chaired by Mike Coates, the global vice chairman of Hill+Knowlton Strategies who also helped on Stephen Harper’s leadership bid and subsequent Conservative campaigns.

“Mike has been giving Kevin some advice since this summer and he really tried to explain to Kevin the good and the bad about running,” explained Coates in a phone interview. “I think Kevin is going into this with his eyes open. And Mike has been a very good mentor in that regard.”

The goal of the committee, explains Coates, is to figure out O’Leary’s level of support and perceptions about him among members and then come back with recommendations.

“Most of Kevin’s support is support in the public, what we