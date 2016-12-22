New Brunswick may be close to reaching accord with Ottawa on health funding

FREDERICTON — It appears New Brunswick may be close to reaching a bilateral accord on health care funding with the federal government.

Premier Brian Gallant's office said he will give an update later today on health talks.

On Monday, provinces and territories rejected a federal offer that would have poured an additional $25 billion over the next five years into health care, with a chunk of that specifically targeted for mental health and home care.

While that offer is now off the table and the federal government has given up hope of striking a national deal on health funding, federal officials say it's still committed to making big investments in home care and mental health.

It is continuing to negotiate with individual provinces and territories — as many as five or six of which appear to be having second thoughts about walking away Monday from the federal offer.

New Brunswick could be among the first to reach a deal, but as of this morning, the premier's office would only say there will be some kind of update today.

The Canadian Press