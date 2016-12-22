QuickList: November inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories

OTTAWA — Canada's national inflation rate was 1.2 per cent in November, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 3.6 per cent (4.0)

— Prince Edward Island: 1.7 (1.9)

— Nova Scotia: 1.3 (1.4)

— New Brunswick: 2.5 (2.8)

— Quebec: 0.6 (0.6)

— Ontario: 1.8 (2.1)

— Manitoba: 0.2 (1.1)

— Saskatchewan: 0.0 (0.8)

— Alberta: 0.2 (0.5)

— British Columbia: 1.6 (2.1)

— Whitehorse, Yukon: 1.7 (1.3)

— Yellowknife, N.W.T.: 1.1 (0.8)

The Canadian Press