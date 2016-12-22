There’s a rift on the Supreme Court over ‘judicial activism’

The Supreme Court of Canada is crossing the line by intruding on Parliament’s policy-making role. This critique is not being leveled by right-wing political scientists, eager politicians or dissatisfied litigants — but rather by judges on the Court itself.

Our annual review of the Court’s top-10 decisions highlights five judges who harshly criticized their colleagues for inappropriately interfering with Parliament’s job. It’s a serious critique that goes to the heart of the relative responsibilities of the Court versus Parliament and points to a growing philosophical rift.

In R. v. Lloyd, Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin wrote majority reasons striking down a one-year mandatory minimum penalty for repeat drug trafficking. She suggested Parliament legislate to allow judges to depart from other mandatory sentences to keep them from suffering a similar fate.

However, Justices Richard Wagner, Clément Gascon and Russell Brown dissented, stating that if the Chief Justice’s approach is followed “one must question what role is left for Parliament’s legitimate policy choices in setting punishment”. They added that these “are questions of policy that are within the exclusive domain of Parliament”.