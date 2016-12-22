Trudeau brothers to celebrate Christmas with birthday cake

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will celebrate Christmas this year by blowing out 45 candles.

The Canadian leader was born Dec. 25, 1971, the first child of Pierre and Margaret Trudeau.

Incredibly, the second Trudeau child Alexandre (Sacha) was also born on Christmas Day in 1973.

The Trudeau “Christmas babies” plan to share their special day again this year.

“I can tell you that the Prime Minister celebrates his birthday with family on Christmas Day with a cake along with his brother,” the PM’s press secretary wrote in an email.