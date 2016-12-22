Trudeau government refuses to back clemency appeal for Leonard Peltier

FILE - In this April 29, 1999, file photo, American Indian activist Leonard Peltier speaks during an interview at the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth, Kan. The legal team for Peltier is hoping President Barack Obama will pardon him before he leaves office. Peltier is serving two life sentences for the 1975 shooting deaths of two FBI agents during a standoff on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. (Joe Ledford/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)

The federal government has turned down a plea from the legal community to support a clemency appeal for Leonard Peltier in the waning days of the Obama administration.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould turned down a request issued by the Canadian Bar Association (CBA) in October to support the appeal based on evidence that Peltier’s 1976 extradition to the U.S. was based on flawed witness testimony.

In a November letter, Wilson-Raybould told the CBA the extradition was lawful.

Peltier was sentenced in 1977 for the murder of two FBI officers during a clash with indigenous activists on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota in 1975. Peltier, a U.S. citizen, fled to Canada after the murders and was apprehended in Hinton, Alberta.

Human rights groups and advocates such as the Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu have long called for Peltier’s release, who was been in maximum security prisons for 40 years. An official clemency appear was sent to U.S. President Barack Obama by Peltier’s lawyers in February.

According to the CBA, a witness in the South Dakota trial provided evidence that the U.S. Department of Justice later said was fabricated. M