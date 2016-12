Trump appoints China critic Peter Navarro to trade post

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed economist Peter Navarro, a fierce critic of China, as the head of a new national trade body.

He will lead the White House National Trade Council, and serve as director of trade and industrial policy.

Mr Navarro advised Mr Trump during the campaign. His books include The Coming China Wars and Death by China.

Mr Trump has also named billionaire investor Carl Icahn to become a special adviser on regulatory reform.