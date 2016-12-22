Why divvying up health care bills is politically toxic

Health care keeps us alive. But Canadians are dead to the debate about who pays for what — Ottawa or the provinces.

The bleating and blustering of our politicians, haggling and haranguing in public, is as unfathomable as fiscal federalism itself.

There is only one taxpayer funding health care. Patients lack the patience to keep score of how politicians score political points when divvying up $37.2 billion in transfers from Ottawa.

No one believes politicians, or their pointy-headed advisers. Because where you stand depends on where you sit — and flit — on fiscal federalism.

In opposition, Justin Trudeau implied he would bump up federal transfers in a new era of federal-provincial harmony. Now as PM, Trudeau is nostalgic for the old Conservative formula limiting increases to 3 per cent a