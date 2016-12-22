National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Why divvying up health care bills is politically toxic

By — Dec 22 2016

ReggCohn_Martin_logo2012W.jpg.size.medium1.original

Health care keeps us alive. But Canadians are dead to the debate about who pays for what — Ottawa or the provinces.

The bleating and blustering of our politicians, haggling and haranguing in public, is as unfathomable as fiscal federalism itself.

There is only one taxpayer funding health care. Patients lack the patience to keep score of how politicians score political points when divvying up $37.2 billion in transfers from Ottawa.

No one believes politicians, or their pointy-headed advisers. Because where you stand depends on where you sit — and flit — on fiscal federalism.

In opposition, Justin Trudeau implied he would bump up federal transfers in a new era of federal-provincial harmony. Now as PM, Trudeau is nostalgic for the old Conservative formula limiting increases to 3 per cent a

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines