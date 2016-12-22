Why Kinder Morgan isn’t the hill to fight and die on

Sometimes it feels like the environmental movement can’t be happy winning a championship match unless it’s a complete shut-out.

Look at where things stand today: Enbridge’s Northern Gateway is dead, while Energy East is on life support, and probably doomed so long as the Liberals are in power.

The Trudeau government ratified last year’s Paris Agreement, and committed $2.65 billion to helping developing countries fight global climate change.

Justin Trudeau hosted a first ministers meeting devoted to the climate (his predecessor had held none on any subject in the previous 6 years), and announced a pan-Canadian framework agreement on climate change. On Tuesday, he joined with Barack Obama in announcing a freeze on off-shore Arctic drilling.