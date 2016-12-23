Brad Pitt rips into Angelina Jolie in court papers

Brad Pitt has fired back in his bitter custody battle with Angelina Jolie over their six kids on Thursday by legally requesting to have their divorce proceedings sealed.

Pitt’s team in California Superior Court papers accuse Jolie of releasing details of their temporary custody agreement through her recent court filings in the case. They claim Jolie “exposed” the star couple’s six children “by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals,” and allege she “has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record.