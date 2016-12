Donald Trump tweet causes Lockheed Martin shares to tumble for second time this month

US President-elect Donald Trump has again tweeted about the “tremendous cost of the Lockheed Martin F-35”, causing the aerospace company’s stocks to tumble on Thursday.

The tweet is the latest in an ongoing war of words between Mr Trump and US defence companies, whom he has criticised for excessive costs.

It comes after Mr Trump met with the chief executives of both Lockheed and Boeing earlier this week.