J.Lo is spending New Year’s Eve with Drake

Jennifer Lopez bailed on her New Year’s Eve gig at Miami nightclub E11even because she wants to spend time with Drake.

“He will be in Vegas and she wants to hang out with him,” a source told Page Six.

On Monday, J.Lo’s rep said that she canceled for “personal and family time” after a grueling year. But the singer’s been seen getting cozy with Drake in LA, canoodling at a dinner at Delilah dinner and sharing lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air.

Her rep told us, “They are spending time together, working on a new music project.”