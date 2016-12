Justin Bieber accused of allegedly ordering his security team to beat up photographer

It’s definitely too late to say sorry.

Justin Bieber is being accused in a nearly three-year old incident where he allegedly ordered his security guards to attack a photographer in Argentina.

A judge indicted Bieber on Wednesday, accusing him of ordering the guards to attack the photographer and then steal his money and gear.

If found guilty of causing injury, the Biebs would face one month to six years in prison under Argentine law.