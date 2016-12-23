Manitoba Tory money management underwhelms so far

To say the first six months of the Pallister government’s handling of the province’s finances has been a disappointment would be an understatement.

Instead of chipping away at a core deficit of $865 million inherited from the former NDP government, the Tories have grown the shortfall to $930 million (the $1-billion deficit reported this week is the summary budget, which includes outside entities like universities and Crown corporations, and is not controlled by the legislative assembly).

The core deficit initially grew slightly to $890 million in the Pallister government’s May budget. And it has inched up a further $40 million to $930 million as of Sept. 30, according to the province’s second quarter financial report released Tuesday.

It’s not a huge increase. But the deficit continues to go in the wrong direction. It’s going up instead of down. That’s not exactly what the Tories promised voters in the April election.