O’Leary could find himself lost in translation

Well, the elephant outside the room certainly seems to want to come in, squashing everyone else in the process.

Kevin O’Leary, the former “Dragons’ Den” guy, is pretty clear that he wants to run for the leadership of the federal Conservatives.

“I wouldn’t be wasting my time or energy this way if I wasn’t dead serious,” he told the National Post on Monday. “I’m assuming I’m going to go into this race. I’m going to win the leadership.”

So what’s happening now is the world of political strategy, of looking for that sweet spot on when to enter an already-crowded race.