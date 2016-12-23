Russia ‘stronger than any aggressor’ – President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia is “stronger than any potential aggressor” because it has modernised its nuclear missiles and other forces.

He also said the US withdrawal in 2001 from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty had “created the conditions for a new nuclear arms race”. The US-Soviet ABM Treaty was signed in 1972.

Mr Putin was speaking at his big set-piece annual press conference.

“It’s no secret we’ve worked hard to improve our missile forces,” he said.

Since the US pulled out of the ABM Treaty, he said, “we have had to modernise our offensive systems”. But he also acknowledged that the US military was the strongest in the world.