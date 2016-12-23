We’re better than this: Lessons on fear from the Second World War

I start today’s offering with a few long-forgotten facts about the Second World War. Not exactly clickbait, I know, but read on.

After the universal slaughter ended in 1945 and millions had to leave a shattered Europe, 270,000 Germans made their way to Canada to start a new life. Despite having been the mortal enemy of Canada and the Allies for five brutal years, they were taken in.

No doubt they all paid a personal price for a time. The sound of slurs like “square head” and “kraut” was often in their ears. And “Nazi”, of course. I heard those words a lot in the neighbourhood where I grew up. They came from a strange source — adults. I knew they didn’t like these people. I just didn’t know why.

Like the Germans, the Italians also came to Canada, though they arrived in two distinct waves after both great wars. For part of the time in between those wars, they were designated as ‘enemy aliens’. Italy was the enemy in the Second World War and yet 500,000 Italians came to Canada for the same reason as the Germans — to start a better life, in what they hoped would be a better place.