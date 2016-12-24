Canadians working in U.S. under NAFTA exemption worry about future under Trump

Canadian Jason Dumelie spends most of his time deciphering and studying DNA sequences. But lately he’s putting a lot of thought into something almost as complicated: his future.

As a Canadian working in the U.S. under NAFTA, he wonders if he could be collateral damage should president-elect Donald Trump follow through on one of his biggest promises.

“I’m quite concerned with a Donald Trump presidency; obviously it’s not good for my personal status in the U.S. because he’s said he’d rip up NAFTA,” Dumelie said.

Canadian tech workers lookin