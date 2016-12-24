DND couriers benefits paperwork to ex-military cop left without income for months

A single mother who’s been without income since she was released from the military for medical reasons 2½ months ago has received an outpouring of public support since CBC News shared her story — as well as a bit of help from the military.

Pamela McArthur, a retired corporal and former military police officer who was released in mid-October without severance pay, military pension or disability benefits, spoke to CBC News last week about her frustration dealing with National Defence and Veterans Affairs.

On the same day CBC News shared her story, officials at the Defence Department couriered the documents she’ll need to speed along the delivery of her pension.