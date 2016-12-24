Former senator Marjory LeBreton on why she joined Kevin O’Leary’s exploratory committee

Marjory LeBreton says she already lived through the “first Trudeau economic horror story,” and believes that she is currently living another one.

“I’ve seen this movie before, as I tell my colleagues, and it wasn’t a very pleasant experience.”

The former Conservative senator, who served in Senate under Brian Mulroney in 1993 and as a senior political adviser to Stephen Harper’s cabinet in 2015, has joined an “exploratory committee” that was announced by Kevin O’Leary on Facebook Friday morning.

The video all but confirmed O’Leary’s intent to run for Conservative Party leadership in 2017.

“We’re going to have to take a big spatula to Ottawa and scrape all that crap out,” O’Leary says in the video. “That’s going to happen in 2019.”