Joey Boots, ‘Howard Stern Show’ personality famous for ‘Baba Booey’ line, dies in NYC

Joey Boots, a well-known and well-liked “wack packer” who rose to fame on “The Howard Stern Show,” has died in New York City, police have confirmed.

Police responded to Boots’ (real name Joseph Bassolino) Bronx apartment around 9:45 p.m. Friday night, for a male in need of medical attention.