Advocate hopes to help homeless female veterans struggling to ‘get back on their feet’

By — Dec 25 2016

A Canadian veterans’ advocate is looking to the U.S. for advice on how to help female veterans living on the streets.

Jim Lowther, the founder of Dartmouth, N.S.-based Veteran Emergency Transition Services or VETS Canada, says more female former service members — many of them single mothers — are finding themselves on the streets,, looking for help.

“We’re seeing a lot of female vets with children, and it’s growing. We have three this month alone,” Lowther said.

It’s hard to gather precise data on the homeless, but a 2015 report from Employment and Social Development Canada found there was an estimated 2,250 veterans using homeless shelters in Canada every year.

The vast majority of those people were

