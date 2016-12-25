‘It’s their backyard’: Inuit voice essential in Arctic climate studies, scientists say

The Arctic: a cold, snow-swept landscape. It’s a place few have had the privilege to see; its wildlife, plants and delicate ecosystem are a mystery to most.

But that icy image is being replaced. Now the images of the Arctic most Canadians see include chunks of ice bobbing on shallow waves in the Arctic Ocean, polar bears swimming long distances to find food and hunters using boats instead of sleds to carry on age-old traditional hunting.

The Arctic is warming faster than any other place on Earth.

Because of the region’s isolation, there are no long-term written climate observations. Though the study of ice cores and other scientific methods can provide important data, observations by its people over the years are invaluable.