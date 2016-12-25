Jason Miller quits as newly named White House communications director after Trump staffer hints at sex scandal

Donald Trump’s inner circle was thrown into turmoil Saturday when his newly-named White House communications director resigned after a transition team staffer posted cryptic tweets suggesting he’s a philanderer.

Jason Miller announced that he won’t be joining the Trump administration just two days after he was tapped to lead the White House communications team.

Miller said in a statement that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“It’s clear they need to be my top priority right now, and this is not the time to start a new job as demanding as