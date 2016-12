Man dead in downtown Toronto stabbing on Christmas Eve

TORONTO — Police say a man is dead following a stabbing Saturday afternoon in downtown Toronto.

Police discovered 48-year-old Michael Jacobson with a stab wound to the chest.

Paramedics took him to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives have been called in to take over the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

(680 News)

The Canadian Press