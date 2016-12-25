Muslim group wants meeting with Pallister government after funding cut

The head of the Islamic Social Services Association in Winnipeg is requesting a meeting with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister’s government after funding for a preventative program it ran was cut.

Shahina Siddiqui, the president of the association in the city, said she has asked for a meeting with Families Minister Scott Fielding, but so far the government has refused her request.

Siddiqui wants $110,000 in funding for a pilot prevention program restored. The former NDP government gave the association the funding in 2015, which it would later extend.

The program, which Siddiqui called “critical,” paid for a full-time social worker and family support worker to help Syrian refugees integrate into Winnipeg.

The goal of the program is to keep n