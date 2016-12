Notley hopeful attacks on women politicians will fade in coming year

After a politically nasty year that saw women politicians face a barrage of attacks on social media and angry demonstrators shouting to have them put behind bars, Premier Rachel Notley is optimistic there will be a return to civil discourse.

In a year-end interview with CBC News, Notley reflected on 2016, a year that saw hateful social-media attacks against MLA Sandra Jansen, and chants of “Lock her up” directed at the premier at an anti-carbon tax rally in Edmonton.