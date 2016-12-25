Putin orders investigation into deadly Russian plane crash with 92 aboard

Backed by ships, helicopters and drones, Russian rescue teams searched Sunday for victims after a Russian plane carrying 92 people to Syria crashed into the Black Sea shortly after takeoff.

Investigators said they are looking into every possible cause for the crash, including a terror attack.

All 84 passengers and eight crew members aboard the Soviet-built Tu-154 plane operated by the Russian military are believed to have died when it crashed two minutes after taking off at 5:25 a.m. local time in good weather from the southern Russian city of Sochi.