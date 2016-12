Queen misses Christmas Day church service ‘because of cold’

The Queen has not attended church on Christmas Day because she is still suffering from a heavy cold.

Buckingham Palace said she was staying indoors to help her recover but added that she would still participate in the family’s Christmas Day celebrations.

Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and others attended church at the Queen’s Norfolk estate, Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to church in Berkshire, where they are spending Christmas with the Middletons.