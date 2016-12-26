Alberta NDP doomed unless they bring back jobs

It’s the jobs, stupid.

That variation on James Carville’s wise advice to Bill Clinton during the election fight with George H.W. Bush back in 1992, should double as Rachel Notley’s screensaver in the coming year.

Because, make no mistake, the long, hard road to the next provincial election is about to begin here in Alberta.

After more than 18 months in power, the days of blaming the last lot for current problems are finally over and the “gee-shucks, what can we do about low worldwide energy prices” blather has also run its course.

Nope, the New Democrats have no one else to blame if 2017 turns into a mirror image of what the province lived through during this dreadful year we’re thankfully about to see in the rear view mirror. All the posturing, cajoling and lectur