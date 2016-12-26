Bluenose boondoggle: N.S. advised not to pay, did anyway, province told $3M bill unjustified

Bluenose II is shown at berth in Lunenburg, N.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The Nova Scotia government agreed earlier this year to pay $3 million in questionable charges relating to the Bluenose II rebuild submitted by Lunenburg Shipyard Alliance, despite expert advice that they shouldn’t be paid, the Chronicle Herald has learned.

Lunenburg Shipyard Alliance submitted bills to the government for $5 million, which the province considered excessive or at least questionable.

The justice department hired U.S.-based Fisher Maritime Consulting Group, which specializes in reviewing claims in ship construction disputes.

Fisher advised only $2 million of the charges were justified and said Nova Scotia could take legal action to challenge the remaining work orders.