Canadians want Trudeau to stand up to Trump, but welcome a visit: Nanos poll

Most Canadians want Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stand up to Donald Trump as a champion of progressive values and the international order, even if it strains Canada-U.S. relations, according to a new poll from Nanos Research Group.

A majority of Canadians also want Mr. Trudeau to invite Mr. Trump to first visit Canada, as is tradition for an incoming president, the poll says.

However, there are significant differences in how Canadian men and women view the president-elect, whose derogatory comments about women were revealed on the campaign trail.