Did Kim and Kanye break up?

Rumors are surfacing of a Kimye breakup after Kanye West was a no-show at the Kardashians’ 2016 Christmas bash on Saturday night.

Photos of the star-studded party show a sultry Kim Kardashian sporting a lip ring — but not a wedding ring. That prompted London’s The Sun to report that she “ordered” Kanye to stay away from the star-studded party, which featured a performance from John Legend.

“She didn’t want Kanye at her mum’s Christmas bash this year, as she felt it was the first time she could really let her hair down,” an insider told The Sun.