Fake news in the ‘post-truth’ era

This has been, to paraphrase a much loved children’s book by Judith Viorst, a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. It may not have actually been the worst year ever, despite a lot of online hyperbole. But I do think 2016 deserves some special mention, possibly as a turning point in how we ascribe value (or not) to truth and meaning in this technological age.

This year, we lost people who shaped the world around us, and said goodbye to some who helped us interpret its beauty, mystery and pain. Astronaut John Glenn. Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. Pioneering architect Zaha Hadid. Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel. Authors Harper Lee and Umberto Eco. Artists David Bowie, Prince and Sharon Jones. Montreal’s man Leonard Cohen.

We have also borne witness to a tidal wave of social upheaval, forced migration, terrorism and socio-political instability on all continents. The Zika virus. Crisis in Venezuela. Bombings in Brussels, Nice, Baghdad, Istanbul and beyond. A massacre at a gay dance club in Orlando. Brexit and Donald Trump. The fall of Aleppo. Just days ago, Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot dead in Turkey.

A question: years from now, will people even believe these event