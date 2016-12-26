Lies, Rage and Folly top the watchwords for 2016

When we look back on 2016 from a vantage point far in the future, say, next week, we’ll recognize it as a year of lies and folly, of rage, change and uncertainty. And that’s just the short list.

In politics, 2016 will forever be known as the year that truth became an artifact of an enlightened bygone time and lying became all the rage.

The word “news” almost mocks itself at the end of 2016. Journalism is in a crisis, partly because of technological change but also because preposterous alternatives have popped up everywhere, awash in purposeful untruth.

The alternative online universe, operating behind bulwarks of anonymity, has chosen champions and favoured parties and helped them mightily over the year.

Before 2016, being caught out in a lie could prove fatal to any political c