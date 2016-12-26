Marlies continue to slide, fall 2-1 to IceCaps

TORONTO — Jeremy Gregoire scored shorthanded and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves as the St. John's IceCaps beat the Toronto Marlies 2-1 on Monday in American Hockey League action.

Daniel Audette opened the scoring for the IceCaps (15-12-3) 5:52 into the second period and Gregoire added the eventual winner less than six minutes later while playing down a man.

St. John's, AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, outshot Toronto 10-3 in the middle frame.

"Second period, obviously was where we lose the game," said Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe, who has watched his team go 3-7-0 in their last 10 outings and drop to fourth in the North Division.

"We gift them two goals and we just got careless with the puck and didn't sustain ourselves in the offence as we did in the first and the third. That's where we're at as a team."

Kerby Rychel got one back for the Marlies (13-13-2) on the power play early in the third period.

Toronto sustained much of the pressure in the final 20 minutes, outshooting the IceCaps 12-2, but couldn't get the equalizer on Lindgren.

"We can't afford to play two periods, not nearly enough offence for us to make up for a lost period and to gift them two goals the way that we did," said Keefe.

Antoine Bibeau stopped 13-of-15 shots for the Maple Leafs' AHL club. The 22-year-old netminder has only one win in his last eight starts dating back to early November.

St. John's has gone 2-0-2 in its last four games to move into third in the North.

The IceCaps went 0 for 3 on the power play while the Marlies scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

The Canadian Press