Power & Politics: Top 5 news stories of 2016

A remarkable transition south of the border, a Senate in flux and long-awaited moves on pipelines made some of the biggest headlines in Canada in 2016.

CBC News Network’s Power & Politics has combed through this year’s archives to bring you some of the political highlights of 2016, from the most cringe-worthy blunders to the biggest players to watch. Today, we turn our attention to the top news stories of 2016.

The Power Panel — political strategist Kathleen Monk, former policy of director to Stephen Harper Rachel Curran, Bloomberg’s Josh Wingrove and Susan Smith of Bluesky Strategy Group — helps Rosemary Barton count down the can’t-miss moments.