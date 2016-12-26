Quebec Liberals tried to shake Grinch image in 2016

When it comes to significant political stories in 2016 it would be hard to beat the come-from-behind election victory of Jean-François Lisée as leader of the Parti Québécois.

But as was the case in 2014, the year was also marked by stories about political ethics. In Quebec, no party was spared from allegations — many unfounded or too weak to stand up in court.

And in Ottawa, for the first time since coming to power promising sunny ways and cooperative federalism, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau found himself in the muck, forced to defend the party’s controversial cash-for-access fundraising events.

On the good news front, Châteauguay MNA and junior finance minister Pierre Moreau, sidelined for nearly a full year because of illness, made a much-anticipated return to active political life and the National Assembly just before Christmas. Quebec’s Liberals and Premier Philippe Couillard couldn’t be happier.

The party was so desperate to get its knight Moreau back on his h