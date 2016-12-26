Russian Transport Minister says terrorism not likely the cause of plane crash

A pilot error or a technical fault — not terrorism — is likely to be the cause of the plane crash into the Black Sea, Russia’s transport minister said Monday as the nation held a day of mourning for the victims.

All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military’s Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern city of Sochi. The passengers included dozens of singers in Russia’s world-famous military choir, nine Russian journalists a