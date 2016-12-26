Wynne: When will the Liberal knives come out?

Anyone who has made a career in politics will tell you that two of the most difficult decisions involve timing: When to get in and when to get out.

Of the two, the getting-out decision is often the more difficult.

Canadians saw evidence of that back in the 1960s when John Diefenbaker, a former prime minister, could not bring himself to relinquish the leadership of the Progressive Conservative party. He challenged the party to throw him out, and it did.

In the 1980s, Richard Hatfield, Tory premier of New Brunswick for a record 17 years, insisted he could not leave without fighting one more election. He did (in 1987), and he was humiliated, losing every seat in the legislature, including his own.

More recently, of course, Stephen Harper, having won elections in 2006, 2008 and 2011, convinced himself he could win a fourth time. He, too, was wrong. Justin Trudeau became prime minister and Harper became a consultant in search of clients.

This brings us, circuitously, to Kathleen Wynne, the Liberal premier of Ontario. Wynne has not been in charge all that long. In 2013, she inherited a moribund minority government from Dalton McGuinty. She revived the Liberals’ fortunes, imparting a new sense of purpose at Queen’s Park. She was the face of change, and she was rewarded with a majority government when she went to the polls in 2014.